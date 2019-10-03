First Weekend Of October Events

There are plenty of events planned for this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Friday the Columbia State Historic Park is managing group tours of Columbia’s historic cemetery led by costumed volunteers carrying lanterns. They will visit 13 gravesites and tell about each individual’s life, their impact on the town, and how they came to lie in Columbia’s cemetery. Details about the Stories in Stone are here.

Murphy’s Creek Theater is performing Romeo and Juliet on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre is doing performances of Cabaret.

This Friday at 5 pm is also the Annual Newt McKenna’s Lobster Dinner Fundraiser the event is held at the Sonora Elks Lodge as detailed here.

Saturday October 5th is Open Garden Day. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will host presentations and final Master Gardener Grown Plant Sale of the fall. They note that autumn is the best time to add plants raised here to grow here.

Saturday is also the Tuolumne County 4-H Livestock Field Day. The event features information about 4-H and livestock with presentations, demonstrations, livestock education project tables, petting zoo, and activities for all ages. The event is open to the public for free, parking is also free. The event is in support of Friends of the Animal Community (F.O.A.C.) as the 4-H community service project, they request donations of dog or cat food items, puppy formula, or toy. Contact and all the event information is here.

Saturday is Oktoberfest/Pints In The Pines an event held at the Eproson Ball Field in Twain Harte. Over twenty craft beers on tap plus an assortment of wines, craft vendors, live music and kids’ bounce house. Brats, kraut and mash from a diner or Tri-tip and Margaritas from the Twain Harte Fire Department. Sweets including parfaits and fresh fruit tarts plus breakfast breads, like lemon blueberry. The vendor faire opens at 10:00 am followed by Beer Tent opening at 12 Noon. Event cost and more details are here.

Up in Groveland, and above the Mother Lode, planes will be flying as part of Community Airport Day held at Pine Mountain Lake Airport. The event offers food, airplane demonstrations, parachute jumps, cars, and more for the public. They are celebrating the importance of the airport to Cal Fire, Air Ambulance Service, police, fire, rescue and more. Location details and more are in the community event listing here.

Saturday afternoon the Sonora United Methodist Church will host a Piano Jazz Concert as detailed here. Railtown 1897 is celebrating Apple Harvest Day as detailed here. Park visitors will learn about the history of Tuolumne County apples, and kids will enjoy crafts and games, a free booklet on fun apple facts and trivia plus a heritage apple quiz. The VFW Post 12118 is hosting a Hotrods and Harleys Poker Run detailed here.

Saturday night the Sonora High School Foundation is hosting the Hall of Fame Banquet at Black Oak Casino Resort’s Ballroom details are here. Over in Mountain Ranch at their Community Hall enjoy Spaghetti Dinner & Bingo Games

There are more Saturday events going on this weekend too, for the full list of Saturday community events go here.