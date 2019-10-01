New Planning Commissioner Picked To Replace Przybylla

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors picked a new planning commissioner to fill a vacant seat.

The position for District One, which covers much of the greater Sonora area, was vacated when Cole Przybyla was hired to become the county’s new economic development director. Two candidates applied, Ryan Relei, who lives in east Sonora, in District Four, and former planning commissioner Heidi Lupo, who lives in District Three.

It is not a requirement for the commissioner to live in the district they represent.

District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan moved to appoint Relei, stating, “Ryan is an example of a representative from our community who graduated from high school, went away, gained some life experiences, got a number of degrees, and then came back. He wants to build his family in Tuolumne County and do what is right for Tuolumne County.”

Relei was approved with a 4-0 vote, as supervisor John Gray was absent.

Relei’s application notes that he has worked as a Project Manager for multiple real estate development companies since 2010, and lists Adventist Health Sonora as his current employer. His remaining term runs through February of 2021.