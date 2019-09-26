Crash Blocking Section Of HWY 49 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash involving a truck with an attached trailer on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County that is blocking the roadway.

The CHP reports that the truck went off the west side of the highway near Cosgrave Road about a mile south of the Calaveras County Airport. The truck then came back onto the highway and it overturned leaving the trailer upright. The wreckage is completely blocking the highway and traffic is backed up in both directions. San Andreas CHP Officer Toby Butzler relays, “We’re optimistic that the roadway will only be closed for 90 minutes.” He adds, “There’s not really a good detour in that area. The best detour would be Highway 49 and Pool Station Road to go around the crash site.”

An air ambulance has been called to the scene as major injuries are reported in the collision. There is no word as to how many occupants there were in the truck. We will update this story as soon as it comes into the newsroom.