Big Cat Saunters Into Sonora Home

Mountain lion intruder in Sonora home Sept 15 2019 TCSO Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fish and wildlife and sheriff’s officials successfully coaxed a mountain lion out of a second story home bathroom window.

The big cat’s surprise visit to a residence in the 16000 block of Oakhaven Lane Sunday night was noted by the resident, who told officials that the creature accessed the home through an open front door and wound up in the bathroom after trying to make a run for it.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson shares that mountain lions tend to be shy and extremely stealthy. She adds, “Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behavior towards people..that said, keep doors to your home and outbuildings closed and secure.”

Wildlife officials advise those who encounter a mountain lion to make noise, act defiant and not afraid. Make sure to maintain eye contact, never run away, slowly create distance, and fight back if you are attacked.