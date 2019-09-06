Sunny
87.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woman Dies Falling From Yosemite’s Half Dome Cables

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park confirms that a 29-year-old woman was fatally injured in a fall from the Half Dome Cables.

The victim has been identified as Danielle Burnett of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Yosemite Spokesperson Scott Gediman says, “She feel over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain, and was deceased when park rangers arrived on scene.”

The incident happened at around 11:55am on Thursday. What led to the fall remains under investigation, and no further information is immediately available.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     