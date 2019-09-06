Woman Dies Falling From Yosemite’s Half Dome Cables

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park confirms that a 29-year-old woman was fatally injured in a fall from the Half Dome Cables.

The victim has been identified as Danielle Burnett of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Yosemite Spokesperson Scott Gediman says, “She feel over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain, and was deceased when park rangers arrived on scene.”

The incident happened at around 11:55am on Thursday. What led to the fall remains under investigation, and no further information is immediately available.