MLAA Juried Art Show: Artist Entry Deadline Extended

The Mother Lode Art Association (MLAA) will soon hold its 66th Anniversary Juried Art Show.

John Sharum, co-chair of the annual show, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmkaer of the Day”.

The 66th Anniversary Juried Art Show will take place at the Sonora Opera Hall on Washington Street in Sonora from Friday September 27 through Sunday September 29, 2019.

The proceeds from the show benefit Tuolumne County school art programs.

Juried by renowned artists and teachers, Lori Hanson and Deborah Barr, the event will showcase exceptional local and regional artists’ works as well as a selection of high school artists’ pieces. Monetary awards and ribbons will be presented to the first, second and third jurors’ choices in five categories: Acrylics/Oil, Watercolor, Mixed Media/Graphics, 3D Sculpture/Pottery and Pastels.

The top three student works will also win prizes. In addition, prizes will be awarded for the Best of Show, Best Foothill Favorites Theme and Peoples’ Choice.

The public is welcome and admission is free for all events.

The deadline for artists to submit entries has been extended to Sunday September 8th at 6 PM.

An opening reception for artists and the public will be held on Friday, September 27 from 5 to 8 pm with awards presented at 7 pm. Appetizers will be provided by MLAA, wine will be poured by Inner Sanctum Cellars and other vintners and music will be by DMV. Following the reception, the show continues Saturday, September 28, from 10 am to 5pm and Sunday, September 29, from 11 am to 3 pm.

On the final day, a prize drawing will be held at 3pm. Opportunity tickets to participate in the drawing are available now in Aloft Gallery in Sonora or in the Opera Hall during the show. The grand prize will be an original oil painting, “Off the Beaten Path”, by Michael Bowes, last year’s Best of Show winner. The other prizes for the drawing can be viewed throughout the show. Winners do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

For more information contact Linda Happel at lindaleehappel@gmail.com or 209-532-7240 or Lorna Hunt at lhunt@mlode.com or 209-533-1067. The website is http://www.motherlodeartassociation.org

