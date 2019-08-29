Update: Tuolumne Road Crash Involves Motorcyclist, Deer and Big Rig

Update at 6:55am: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road will be closed for “a few hours” due to this morning’s crash. The extended closure is to do the diesel fuel spill. The closure is between Soulsbyville Road and Black Oak Road. The CHP notes that a detour is set up utilizing Black Oak Road to Soulsbyville Road and back to Tuolumne Road.

Original story posted at 6am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that there was a notable crash at 16850 Tuolumne Road at around 5:45 this morning.

A motorcycle hit a deer and the rider was ejected. The motorcycle then continued on and was hit by a big rig truck. Thankfully, at that point, the motorcyclist was no longer on the bike.

Officials report that the rider is up and walking around following the crash, but an ambulance was still requested to assist the rider. The incident caused a brief roadside fire that was quickly extinguished. It also leaked diesel fuel across 200 yards. You will notice quite a little bit of activity in the area. The road is temporarily closed and the CHP will be conducting traffic control.