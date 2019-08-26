Sunny
99.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Added End Of August Caltrans Roadwork

Sponsored by:
By Tori James

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has slated two more cone zones this last week ahead of the three-day Labor Day holiday.

On Highway 132, Tuesday through Friday expect ten-minute traffic waits along an 18-mile stretch between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and Highway 49 in Coulterville. The reason is tree work that will require intermittent one-way traffic control between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday during those same hours, motorists traveling the six-mile section of Highway 49 between the Mariposa/Tuolumne line and Moccasin Creek may experience brief travel interruptions as a crew attends to shoulder work.

For Caltrans’ current roadwork roster, click here.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     