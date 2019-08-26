Added End Of August Caltrans Roadwork

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has slated two more cone zones this last week ahead of the three-day Labor Day holiday.

On Highway 132, Tuesday through Friday expect ten-minute traffic waits along an 18-mile stretch between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and Highway 49 in Coulterville. The reason is tree work that will require intermittent one-way traffic control between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday during those same hours, motorists traveling the six-mile section of Highway 49 between the Mariposa/Tuolumne line and Moccasin Creek may experience brief travel interruptions as a crew attends to shoulder work.

