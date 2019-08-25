Last Week Of August Roadwork

Update on Caltrans Yosemite Junction Project View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

Between Columbia Way across from Sonor High School to Pesce Way on Highway 49 be aware of core drilling on the right shoulder. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction and to O’Byrnes Ferry for the new stoplight, as reported here. Pavement work is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the Chinese Camp area, at the Montezuma Road Railroad to HWY 108, drainage work will limit traffic to one-lane. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday causing 10-minute delays. General shoulder work from O’Byrnes Ferry Road to the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line should be expected all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

From Machey Ranch Road in Jamestown near Chicken Ranch to Reynolds Ferry Road in Tuttletown be aware of areas of shoulder work and one-way traffic control that will delay traffic for 10 minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays tonight traffic Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge up by Dardanelle will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep a lane and the shoulder closed through the summer. There will also be roadway excavation that will sometimes limit traffic to one way from Special Service Road to seven miles east of Kennedy Meadows Road. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. More roadway excavation at snow closure gate #3, just before Alpine County on HWY 108, is expected Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Highway 4 Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) will be replacing pipeline from Lashkoff Place to Lower Moran Road this week. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM continuing each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. The project’s details were released in our news story here.

On Hwy 4 in the Douglas Flat area below Murphys from Batten Road to Live Oak Drive, be aware of utility work on the left shoulder from Midnight to 6 a.m.

Road striping continues along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, with a moving closure of one lane. The work may cause travelers 10-minute delays and is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 49 from Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. Caltrans says the work will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line a spray operation may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.