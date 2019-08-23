McClintock Will Give Update On Federal Debates

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

The Congress is on a summer recess and McClintock will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. He will talk about new legislation related to forest and natural resource issues, and give his opinions on debates surrounding gun control, tariffs, the deficit, the investigation into Russian meddling and other topics.

McClintock represents California Congressional District Four, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada region and its foothills.