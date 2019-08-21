Soulsbyville Man Dies In Bay Area Crash

Sonora, CA — A motorcycle crash took the life of a Soulsbyville man after his bike collided with a large truck in the Bay Area last week.

Now that his family has been notified of his death, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office has released the victim’s name to the public. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Matthew Dustin Clements. The crash happened around 6 a.m. last Thursday, August 15th, on Highway 237, about 70 miles east of Stockton.

The San Jose unit of the CHP tells Clarke Broadcasting that Clements was riding a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on the highway when he smashed into the back end of a Ford F-650 truck. He was ejected from the bike and landed on the roadway.

The CHP relays that other motorists stopped and tried to revive him using CPR, but Clements succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after arriving at the emergency room.