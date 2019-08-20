Mostly sunny
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alleged Drug Dealer Busted In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Michael Pierce and Drugs

Michael Pierce and Drugs

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department stopped to check on a suspicious person and found that he was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and cash.

The PD reports that 41-year-old Michael Pierce was near the Lowe’s Parking lot at around 9pm. Pierce was on probation, so an officer conducted a search and found six grams of meth, a scale, drug paraphernalia and cash. He also had a warrant for his arrest. Pierce was taken into custody and transported to Tuolumne County Jail on a variety of charges.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     