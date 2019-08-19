Arrest Following Alleged Confrontation With Business And Sonora PD

A transient man in Sonora was arrested over the weekend after allegedly getting into a confrontation with a store clerk at a business on Stockton Street.

46-year-old Matthew Johnson allegedly yelled at the clerk and threw candy onto the ground. He had two warrants for his arrest and was uncooperative when later located by a Seargent near Forest Road. The PD reports that Johnson was intoxicated and what one point threatened to kill the Seargent when being placed into custody. Johnson was transported to Tuolumne County Jail.