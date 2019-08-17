Health Concerns Could Result In Toilet Deal For Sonora Homeless Camp

Sonora, CA – A deal is being flushed out on whether to possibly install portable toilets at a Sonora homeless camp with the city chipping in some funds.

The camp is off of Stockton Road as outlined in the map below.

The city council will vote on whether to fund a 1/3 of the cost, up to $1,600, at its Monday meeting. The bathroom’s yearly total would range between six and seven thousand dollars.

The city would be teaming up with the charity, Give Someone A Chance, the same organization the runs the shower bus detailed here. They will manage cleaning and any possible repairs the stalls may need.

Agenda documents support the proposal arguing that this will protect and promote the health, safety and general welfare of the Sonora’s homeless population and in turn the community. Any agreement reached will last for one year and will be up for review after that time.

Monday’s meeting at city hall begins with a closed session at 4 p.m. and the decision on the toilet funding will be taken up after that.