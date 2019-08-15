Sunny
Sewer Pipeline Work To Stall Traffic Near Downtown Sonora

By Tori James
Sonora, CA – Motorists who travel two local routes near Sonora High may encounter delays Friday.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say that field crews doing sewer pipeline maintenance at two locations near the downtown Sonora area will have one-way traffic controls with flaggers in place.

The district anticipates the work may create travel delays of up to ten minutes at a time from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Shaws Flat Road between Saratoga Road to Sonora High School.

Then from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., motorists should expect similar conditions as crews work on Snell Street between School Street and Bonanza Road.
Travelers are asked to use extra caution in these areas and take alternate routes, if possible.

