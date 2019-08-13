Callen Leaving Calaveras County Government

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s elected Auditor-Controller has submitted her letter of resignation after accepting a finance job with the Modesto based supermarket chain SaveMart.

Rebecca Callen, who has been a county employee since 2006, indicated to Clarke Broadcasting that the decision to leave is the result of what has recently been required of the job, and no correlating pay increase.

She says, “Unfortunately the board of supervisors is not going to make a move on any compensation changes for this office, and I’ve had to take on an enormous amount of responsibilities because of the amount of turnover in our leadership here at the county…and I’m just kind of burnt out.”

Callen’s pay is $53.79 per hour, which equates to just over $111,000 per year. She notes that it is about 38-percent lower than what many similar type counties in the region pay for the position. She is recommending the board of supervisors appoint her assistant, Kathy Gomes, to finish out her four year term.

Reflecting on her time, she feels the Auditor-Controller’s Office is being left in very good shape, and she is proud of adding additional transparency, making financial information readily available, and the training given to department staff.

Callen says she plans to still reside in Calaveras County and will commute to the Central Valley for her new position. Her final day at the county will be September 1st.

Written by BJ Hansen and Tracey Petersen