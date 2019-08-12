Public’s Input Sought Ahead Of Glacier Point Road Rehab

Glacier Point Rd. in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite National Park, CA – Major plans to temporarily close and repair a popular Yosemite route will shortly be publicly discussed.

Yosemite National Park officials say the park will host a public meeting in Oakhurst on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to discuss and gather feedback about their Glacier Point Road Rehabilitation Project, set to begin in the spring of 2021. A public comment period will run until Sept. 19.

Officials state that due to the work scope of the critical repairs needed, Glacier Point Road will be closed for the entire 2021 visitor season and there will be traffic delays on it in 2022.

The meeting, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Fresno Flats Road), will address what are described as multiple severe safety issues that officials have identified on a ten-mile stretch of the road that runs between the intersection to the Badger Pass Ski Area and the Glacier Point Parking Area.

Among the refurbishment plans are the pulverizing and repaving of that entire section; repairing narrow hairpin turns between Washburn and Glacier points; also constructing more parking spaces and installing new vault toilets near the Sentinel Dome Trailhead.

Park officials will make project presentations between 4:30 and 5 p.m. after which they will host an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Additionally, staff will provide information on the upcoming roadwork on Tioga Road.

More detailed information on this project and all associated public comment materials are currently available.