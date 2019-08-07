Teaming Up To Tackle Forest Resiliency

Tuolumne County, CA — Sierra and Stanislaus National forests want to hear from the public regarding forest resiliency.

Forest officials will host two public engagement sessions on the same day next week at separate locations. Moving Toward Resiliency within the Mokelumne to Kings Landscape project, also known as MOTOR M2K, is a vegetation management project that forest officials say will help move both forests further toward becoming more resilient ecosystems.

“This is the first large landscape project in the California region,” said Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor. “Both the Sierra and the Stanislaus need to become more resilient, but it’s a big project – one that needs a large footprint to be effective and efficient.”

As forests’ landscapes continue to be greatly modified by fire, insects, disease and drought — leaving a less healthy and less resilient system – forest officials say the project’s goal is to change the trajectory.

Kuiken adds, “That’s why we’re designing a new way of restoring the balance of prescribed fire and other treatments on the landscape. To do so, we need each participant to bring their education, experience and capacity to this project. The challenges before us are many, but with our collective dedication, we believe we can overcome those challenges.”

The meetings will be held on Monday, August 12th and forest officials provide these times and locations:

Sierra National Forest

Forest Headquarters

1600 Tollhouse Road

Clovis, CA 93611

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

RSVP to (559) 297-0706

Stanislaus National Forest

Supervisor’s Office

19777 Greenley Road

Sonora, CA 95370

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

RSVP to (209) 532-3671