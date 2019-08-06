DUI Arrest After Pileup In Murphys

Murphys, CA – Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a Vallecito woman to turned her car into the middle of a roadway causing a three vehicle pileup.

While traveling along Scott Street near Jones Street in Murphys just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the CHP reports 39-year-old Brandy Terry driving a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder made a quick turn in the middle of the roadway. It caused a chain reaction as her car side swiped a 2016 Chevy truck driven by an Oakley, California man and then hit a 2016 Dodge Charger head on. It was driven by a female from Manteca.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the other vehicles, but Terry suffered moderate injuries. She was flown to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

Although the cause of the collision remains under investigation, Terry was arrested for driving while intoxicated, but is still recovering from her injuries after being flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.