Jamestown Motorcycle Chase Ends With Two Arrests

Jamestown, CA –A motorcycle chase in Jamestown ended with the bike being ditched and a K9 officer pursuing a suspect on foot.

An officer witnessed a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle sail through a red light at the intersection of Highway 108 and Rawhide Road just before 11 p.m. on Monday. When he tried to pull the bike over, the driver, 46-year-old Shawn Michael Webb of Sonora, with passenger, 35-year-old Sabrina Marie Rivette of Mi Wuk Village, took off.

The chase reached speeds of 55 mph and ended after a about a mile when Webb went off the highway near Wigwam Road into tall grass. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado details, “Webb laid the motorcycle down and ran from the scene. Miss Rivette was apprehended near the motorcycle. With the help of Tuolumne County Sheriff’s K-9, Mr. Webb gave himself up and was taken into custody.”

A search of the pair turned up suspected methamphetamine and heroin along with drug paraphernalia. Webb’s bail was set at $55,000 including an earlier warrant for other drug related charges.