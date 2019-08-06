New Technology Will Help Navigate Yosemite

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Through a partnership with the Yosemite Conservancy, a new app has been developed to help visitors discover the historic sites in Yosemite National Park.

“This app features incredible content about what to see and do in Yosemite in different areas of the park during all seasons,” said Yosemite National Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds. “It’s a great tool intended to enrich visitors’ time in Yosemite.”

Users will find the basic information about the park and its programs, along with an interactive map that will help people locate iconic features, scenic spots, trailheads and amenities. It also includes one-day itineraries to explore different areas, such as hiking in Yosemite Valley, experiencing the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and picnicking at Tenaya Lake.

The free app is available for both IPhone and Android. Yosemite Conservancy Donors contributed to building the app and members of the park service, and other partners, created the content. The Yosemite Conservancy reports that the hope is that it helps more people discover Yosemite’s history and beauty, and inspire them to help preserve it.