Explosives Detonated In Long Barn Area

Explosives found at Long Barn home

Long Barn, CA — Over the weekend there was a loud explosion heard by many in the Long Barn area.

It happened late Saturday afternoon. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a homeowner found explosives while cleaning up a residence after the renters had moved out. Deputies responded and secured the home, and requested help from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Unit. The explosives were confiscated by officials and detonated nearby.