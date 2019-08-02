Sunny
A Chance To Get Rid Of Old Tires And Mattresses Easily

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is offering an easy way to get rid of unwanted tires and mattresses this weekend.

To deter from these items ending up in landfills or pitched on the side of the road or a vacant property in the county, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps will gladly take the items and make sure they get recycled. They are located on 14993 Camage Avenue in Sonora near Nugget Boulevard, off Tuolumne Road.

Tires and mattresses can be dropped off on Saturday (August 3) between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The only restrictions for turning in the items: no more than eight mattresses and nine tires per person.

For question and more information call (209) 588-8992.

