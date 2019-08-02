Sonora To Discuss Marijuana Dispensary And Trash Collection Rates

Former Tuolumne Foundry Site View Photo

Sonora, CA — After passing the first reading of an agreement with a planned marijuana dispensary, the Sonora City Council will vote on waiving a second reading and garnering final approval.

It is part of the legal steps required for the agreement. It’s on the agenda for Monday’s meeting which starts at 5pm at City Hall. We reported earlier that the proposal by the company Bract House is to utilize the building at 10 Calaveras Street, which years ago housed the Tuolumne Foundry. Bract House would be required to pay the city a “public benefit fee” of no less than $10,000, or 5-percent of its gross receipts, on a monthly basis. It would also be subject to security protocols, including having security cameras and an alarm system.

Another item on Monday’s agenda is a 3.5-percent cost of living increase in the refuse collection rates for Waste Management.

There will also be a presentation by Fire Chief Aimee New about Fire Safe Activities and a presentation by Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky regarding vacation rental monitoring and compliance services.