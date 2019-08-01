Jamestown Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle smashed into a pole on Highway 108/49 west of Rawhide Road and he was flown from the scene.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. in Jamestown, as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado relays that 66-year-old Bradley Scott Kenning was riding a special construction three wheeled motorcycle eastbound on the highway when he pulled over to the right shoulder to allow traffic to pass.

Machado details what happened next, stating, “When he attempted to re-enter the roadway, the motorcycle’s front tire lifted off the ground momentarily. When the front tire returned to the asphalt shoulder, Kenning lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, it traveled off the roadway and collided into a metal traffic signal pole.”

Kenning’s leg was pinned between the pole and the bike. He suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Machado notes that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

[mapsmarker marker=”479″]