Jamestown, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Rawhide Road near the intersection of Highway 108 in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that the bike smashed into a pole and the rider is pinned. The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. Traffic is slowed and backed up so travelers will want to use caution. We will bring you more details as soon as more details come into the news center.