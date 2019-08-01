Construction Begins On $13-million Jamestown Wastewater Treatment Facility

Jamestown Wastewater Treatment Site View Photo

Jamestown, CA — In Jamestown work has begun on a new $13.73-million wastewater treatment facility that should be operational by September of 2021.

The facility is being built on property along Karlee Lane that was purchased by the Jamestown Sanitary District in 1993 for the sole purpose of constructing a future plant. District Manager, Patricia Ingalls, says the new facility is much needed to continue to provide customers with efficient and reliable service. The current plant, located on Woods Creek off Highway 108, and in operation since 1952, has suffered from equipment failure, levee erosion and groundwater degradation. It will continue to be used for grit removal, screening and pumping to the new facility.

The new plant will utilize an Aero-Mod biological nutrient removal system. Ingalls notes, “We researched and visited different systems, and this one offers the cleanest effluent and has the lowest maintenance.”

Auburn Constructors, LLC., has been hired as the general contractor. $6-million of the project costs are being covered by a grant from the State Water Resources Control Board.