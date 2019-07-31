Meadow Restoration Work To Commence Above Pinecrest

Meadow Restoration Area View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – Following an influx of $700,000 in grant funding, there will be some meadow restoration work taking place near Pinecrest in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Beginning early next month, and continuing through Mid-October, there will be heavy construction equipment noticeable on Herring Creek Road. Five nearby meadows will be restored in an effort to improve and protect the habitat for the threatened Yosemite Toad.

Tracy Weddle, Forest Service hydrologist and project manager, says, “Construction traffic primarily will be between Pinecrest Peak Road and Bloomer Lake Meadow. They will be loading and hauling rock and fill from a local source in that area, so visitors should see only minor increased construction traffic outside of that area.”

The grant funding for the meadow restoration comes after grants were received from the California Wildlife Conservation Board and the California Department of Water Resources, in partnership with the Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District.