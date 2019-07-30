Update: Thousands Without Power Around Phoenix Lake And Columbia

Update at 3:45pm: The lights are back on for over 2,000 PG&E customers between Yankee Hill and Phoenix Lake.

No cause was given for the outage, which affected a wide area for a few hours, beginning late in the 10 a.m. hour.

Original Post at 11:47am: Sonora, CA — PG&E says it is investigating the cause of an outage that has left thousands without electricity.

The outage started at 10:47am, and the company says it is impacting 2,013 customers. PG&E is hoping to have everyone restored by 2:15pm. It is impacting a far-reaching around Phoenix Lake Road, Quail Ridge Ranch, Columbia and Yankee Hill.