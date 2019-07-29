Special Meeting Focuses On Calaveras General Plan Update

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County last approved a General Plan Update in 1996, and a long planned revision will go before the supervisors on Tuesday.

The document serves as a long range planning document for land use, and it was first approved in the county in 1967. The board chose to amend it in 1973, 1974, 1982, 1985, 1986 and 1996. Planning for the latest revision commenced in 2007.

Related to population, it reflects that the state of California anticipates the county will grow from the 45,578 residents to 55,541 by the year 2035. The county encompasses 662,791 acres. The plan has a stated objective to “promote economic prosperity, protect property rights, and enhance Calaveras County’s unique blend of its productive resources and innovative economic pursuits for all to live in, work among, and enjoy.”

You can read the various aspects of the proposed General Plan update by clicking here. It has already received the endorsement of the Calaveras Planning Commission. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the Government Center in San Andreas.