Names Released In Pileup In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA – Three people were injured in a triple vehicle crash in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County where two vehicles hit head-on and another overturned.

The collision happened on Saturday morning around 10:35 a.m. on Little John Road north of Moccasin Street in the Copper Cove Subdivision, which is off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, as reported here. The CHP details that 45-year-old Renae Boutelle from Copperopolis was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when she crossed into oncoming traffic. The car struck the back side of a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by 77-year-old Richard Rinaldi of Sonora. The impact caused the SUV to roll twice. Boutelle’s car then smashed head-on with 2007 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 30-year-old Stephen Pascual of Copperopolis.

Originally, two air ambulances were ordered as two individuals were pinned inside vehicles, but emergency first responders were able to quickly free them. Rinaldi was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. The CHP now reports minor injuries in the crash and notes that alcohol or drugs did not play a role in this collision.