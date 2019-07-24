Alleged Drug Peddlers Caught Smoking Heroin In BMW

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Deputies checking out a suspicious vehicle in the Sonora Walmart parking lot found plenty of grounds for arresting its two occupants.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, on Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. a sergeant approached a BMW sedan and found the driver and passenger smoking heroin inside.

The pair, identified as 42-year-old Samuel Herrera of Ceres and 42-year-old Margaret Valenca of Tracy, turned out to have outstanding arrest warrants. His related to driving with a suspended license; hers were for possession of controlled substances, including narcotics. During a vehicle search, investigators located four grams of heroin, several grams of a cutting agent, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug sales.

Herrera and Valenca were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for outstanding warrants, possession, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. They respectively received bails of $35,000 and $60,000.