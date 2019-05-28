Additional Caltrans Work Impacts Two Mother Lode Highways

Road work with flaggers Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Caltrans relays additional road work will impact travelers on two Mother Lode Highways this week.

All this week along nearly twelve miles on Highway 108 crews will be working on shoulder repairs, between Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and Twain Harte Drive in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County. It will be a moving one-lane closure. The repairs will halt traffic for up to ten minute in some areas along the highway. The work will take place through Friday, May 31st from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

On Wednesday, in Calaveras County, travelers can expect less than five minute delays on just over a mile stretch along Highway 26 in the Glencoe area. Caltrans crews will be conducting utility work with one-way traffic control between Ridge and Ealey roads from 8 a.m. to noon.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

