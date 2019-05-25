Traffic Delays In Murphys

Outdoors - running Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – Murphys is already expecting plenty of foot traffic in the downtown area due to the Memorial Day weekend and a running event will add to the congestion this morning for motorists.

The Calaveras Door of Hope, a non-profit organization, is having a Fun Run/Walk event today (Saturday, May 25) in Murphys that will impact several roads in the downtown area. Those include Main, Jones and Scott streets along with Six Mile Road from Murphys Community Park to Ironstone Vineyards. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Travelers are asked to observe all traffic control signs and onsite personnel instructions. They also request that drivers slow down around runners, walkers and those cheering them on to cross the finish line.

Written by Tracey Petersen.