Quantcast
help information
Mostly sunny
65.8 ° F
Full Weather

Traffic Delays In Murphys

Outdoors - running
Outdoors - running Photo Icon Enlarge
05/25/2019 5:34 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Angels Camp, CA – Murphys is already expecting plenty of foot traffic in the downtown area due to the Memorial Day weekend and a running event will add to the congestion this morning for motorists.

The Calaveras Door of Hope, a non-profit organization, is having a Fun Run/Walk event today (Saturday, May 25) in Murphys that will impact several roads in the downtown area. Those include Main, Jones and Scott streets along with Six Mile Road from Murphys Community Park to Ironstone Vineyards. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Travelers are asked to observe all traffic control signs and onsite personnel instructions. They also request that drivers slow down around runners, walkers and those cheering them  on to cross the finish line.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.