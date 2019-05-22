Public’s Help Sought To Locate Missing Man

Sonora, CA — Sheriff’s officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for a local resident who was recently reported missing by his family and roommate.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson shares that neither family members nor the roommate of 44-year-old Jeremy Allen have seen or heard from him since sometime in April. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

While several residents reported seeing his truck parked at a turnout on Cottonwood Road/Forest Road 1N04 in Tuolumne it is no longer in the area.

To view photos of Allen and his missing truck, click into the image box slideshow. Anyone with information that may pertain to his whereabouts or activities surrounding his disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 209 694-2900.