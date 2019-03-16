Sonora Structure Fire

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Firefighters worked overnight to knock down a structure fire in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in a home on the 2500 block of Richards Ranch Road, between Wards Ferry Road and Major Way, at around 11 p.m. last night. The home was a total loss according to CAL Fire. It is unclear if there were any occupants inside the home when the fire ignited. What sparked the blaze is under investigations. We will update this story as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

