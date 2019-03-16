Quantcast
Sonora Structure Fire

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign
Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Photo Icon Enlarge
03/16/2019 6:34 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Firefighters worked overnight to knock down a structure fire in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in a home on the 2500 block of Richards Ranch Road, between Wards Ferry Road and Major Way, at around 11 p.m. last night. The home was a total loss according to CAL Fire. It is unclear if there were any occupants inside the home when the fire ignited. What sparked the blaze is under investigations. We will update this story as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

2500 Richards Ranch Road, Tuolumne County

2500 Richards Ranch Road, Tuolumne County 37.892838, -120.298364 (Directions)

 

