Copperopolis Pedestrian Fatally Injured In Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Copperopolis, CA — A 75-year-old Copperopolis man died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking along Little John Road.

It happened Sunday evening at around 8pm north of Bow Drive. CHP Officer Toby Butzler reports that 75-year-old David Best of Copperopolis was walking along Little John Road and was hit by a 1973 pickup driven by Joseph Rabeneau of Copperopolis. Butzler adds that Rabeneau immediately returned to the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. It is not believed that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Details regarding the crash are still being investigated, and anyone that saw a man walking along Little John Road last night is asked to contact the CHP at 209-754-3541.

