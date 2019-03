Columbia, CA — Firefighters extinguished a blaze this afternoon in the 13000 block of Calle Quartz Drive.

The mobile home in Columbia ignited on fire at around 3:30pm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there were no injuries reported and that the home was unoccupied. The fire was contained to the property. Officials are still investigating what ignited the fire. Be prepared for activity in that area as firefighters continue to mop-up the incident.

Written by BJ Hansen.

