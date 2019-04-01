Quantcast
Security Cameras Catch Burglars In Action

01/04/2019 6:05 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — A woman alerted deputies to the burglary at her Jack Rabbit Trail home in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon while remotely watching video surveillance cameras. She relayed that she saw a woman and two men and indicated that one of the suspects tried to disable the cameras. Surprisingly, she recognized one of the burglars was her daughter, 33-year-old Britton Escobar, who lives in an RV next to the home.

Escobar and 43-year-old Benjamin King of Stockton and 24-year-old Mathew Littleton of Sonora were arrested. A search of the RV turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a shotgun. King and Littleton also had meth and drug paraphernalia on them. All of them face drug and weapons charges.

