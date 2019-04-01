Security Cameras Catch Burglars In Action

Sonora, CA — A woman alerted deputies to the burglary at her Jack Rabbit Trail home in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon while remotely watching video surveillance cameras. She relayed that she saw a woman and two men and indicated that one of the suspects tried to disable the cameras. Surprisingly, she recognized one of the burglars was her daughter, 33-year-old Britton Escobar, who lives in an RV next to the home.

Escobar and 43-year-old Benjamin King of Stockton and 24-year-old Mathew Littleton of Sonora were arrested. A search of the RV turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a shotgun. King and Littleton also had meth and drug paraphernalia on them. All of them face drug and weapons charges.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.