Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new District Eight California Senator Andreas Borgeas who is replacing the termed out Tom Berryhill.

Borgeas, a Republican, resides in the Fresno area. He easily defeated Democratic challenger Paulina Miranda in the November primary election. He will speak about his background, as well as issues he plans to champion during the upcoming session. Some of the topics will include fire protection, water, education and the economy.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.