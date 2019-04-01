Quantcast
help information
Partly sunny
57.7 ° F
Full Weather

Two Helicopters Help Snowmobiler Injured Near Bear Valley

Helicopter helps snowmobiler
Helicopter helps snowmobiler Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
01/04/2019 10:48 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Bear Valley, CA — The CHP has released more details about a crash that resulted in a victim being airlifted twice from the area.

It happened Thursday afternoon at 2:30pm off Highway 4 near Hermit Valley. 52-year-old Karina Woodman of San Jose was piloting a snowmobile that was also carrying a 14-year-old male passenger. The CHP reports that when another snowmobile slowed down in front of her she inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. She was forced to swerve to avoid the other vehicle and went off the path into a tree. She and the passenger were both ejected from the snowmobile. A CAL Fire helicopter responded to help extricate Woodman from the crash site. She was placed into the helicopter and flown to Bear Valley Ski Resort, where she was then loaded into a second helicopter (air ambulance) and taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

CHP Officer Toby Butler says, “Ms. Woodman did suffer major injuries but she is expected to survive.”

The second passenger sustained “moderate injuries” and was transported to Adventist Health Sonora.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.