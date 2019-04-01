Liberty Institute USA Celebrates Forgotten Holidays

USA Flag Enlarge

Liberty Institute USA will host a President’s Day Tea Party with George and Martha Washington in Columbia State Historic Park.

Suzanne Cruz, President of the Liberty Institute USA, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“President’s Day is one of the forgotten American Holidays,” said Cruz. “We are going to change that by celebrating the day with a family event at Columbia Kate’s Teahouse on Thursday February 21st from 2 to 4 pm.”

According to Cruz, the celebration will feature real Colonial music, raffle prizes and guest participation with George and Martha Washington

President’s Day (which is actually February 18th) is one of three Holidays identified by Liberty Institute USA as a forgotten holiday. The others include Flag Day in June and Constitution Day in September.

Tickets for the upcoming President’s Day celebration are available online at www.libertyinstituteusa.org and at Liberty Hall in Sonora.

Liberty Institute USA is located inside of Liberty Hall in downtown Sonora at 161 South Washington, across the street from the Sonora Inn. Liberty Hall operates as a museum, book store and lecture hall that includes classes.

According to Cruz, there is no political affiliation with Liberty Institute USA.

“The Institute was formed by a group of local citizens to address the intent of our Founding Fathers”, said Cruz. “Our liberty, financial future and health is at risk due to the growing economic debt and deteriorating morals.”

“The Liberty Institute is based on four principles: free markets, limited governments, individual liberty and personal responsibility,” Cruz continued. “We are non-partisan. That’s why we made the Hall look exactly like Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was written and the Constitution of the United States of America was debated and adopted. Liberty Hall will be open to everyone, just like Independence Hall is open to everyone.”

In order to keep the Hall open and provide educational services to the community, supporters are encouraged to become members. This will help fund the facility and various programs.

Liberty Institute USA is a non-profit 501c3. The mission is to educate and inform the public about key economic ideas and principles that our nation was founded on.

For those who would like to support the Liberty Institute, Patriot Membership is $150 a year. Founder Membership is $500 a year.

For information call 209-770-5025.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.