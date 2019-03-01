Crash Sparks Power Outage In Calaveras County

Rail Road Flat power outage Enlarge

Rail Road Flat, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that brought down live power lines in the area of Railroad Flat Road near Swiss Ranch Road in the Rail Road Flat area.

A vehicle went off the roadway and overturned several times down an embankment until it smashed into a power pole. The live lines are across both lanes of traffic blocking the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP reports moderate injuries in the collision with a ground ambulance being called to the scene.

Additionally, PG&E is reporting that 710 customers in that area along Railroad Flat and Jesus Maria roads are without power. The utility estimates a restoration time of 3:30 p.m.

