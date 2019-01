CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Standard, CA — The CHP reports that there is a crash involving a car and a tow truck that is carrying a school bus.

The crash is on Tuolumne Road near the Standard Road intersection. The CHP reports that only minor injuries have been reported, but traffic is getting backed up in that area as officers are directing vehicles around the crash. You may want to avoid the area if possible.

Written by BJ Hansen.