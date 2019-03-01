California Population Increases While Tuolumne And Calaveras Decline

CA Department of Finance Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne and Calaveras were among the 14 counties in California that saw a population drop over the past year.

New statistics from the state’s Department of Finance put Tuolumne County’s population at 52,790 (effective July 1) compared to 52,862 exactly one year prior, a decline of 72 people. The net migration, which is the number of people that moved to the county minus those who moved away, is 179. The number of deaths (739) far exceeded the births (488), signaling that the county has an older population base compared to other parts of the state.

Calaveras County’s population declined by 19 residents during that same span to bring the figure to 44,637. The net migration was only 8. There were 478 deaths and 451 births. It was a similar trend in Mariposa County as it saw its population decline by 17 to 17,918.

Nearby county Amador bucked the local trend and actually had the largest percentage growth in the state (1.76). It gained 658 residents to bring the population to 38,063. There were 417 deaths and 294 births, but the net migration was 781. Other counties just outside of Sacramento, like Placer and El Dorado, were also in the top five when it comes to growth,

Statewide, California had 272,166 deaths, 465,876 births, and a net migration of 20,915. The total population is up to 39.8-million which is an increase of 214,000 from a year ago.

