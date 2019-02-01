Tuolumne Supervisors To Take Up General Plan

Sonora, CA — At a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review and potentially adopt a General Plan Update.

Click here to view the plan. We reported last month that the county’s planning commission endorsed its passage with a 7-0 vote. The meeting lasted four hours and 15 minutes and 24 community members came up and spoke. The General Plan document serves as a constitution for land use and development.

The special meeting is being held four days before the swearing in of new members, so that the current members Randy Hanvelt and Evan Royce will have a chance to vote. They have both been involved in the process of crafting the document. New members Ryan Campbell and Anaiah Kirk will take the oath of office on January 7.

Thursday’s special meeting regarding the General Plan Update will start at 4pm in the supervisors meeting room.

A recent Mother Lode Views also focused on the General Plan Update. Click here to find the 30 minute show.

