Grant Money For Local School Resource Officers

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Sonora Police Department were selected to receive Tobacco Grant Program money from the state’s Department of Justice.

They are two of 56 California agencies selected for the grant money that is designed to help prevent the use, and illegal sale, of tobacco to minors. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson, says, “Our goal is to utilize these funds to hire a full time School Resource Officer (SRO) for the county of Tuolumne and two part-time SRO’s for the city of Sonora. These School Resource Officers will provide guidance and mentorship to local youth and will be responsible for educating students on the dangers of tobacco use. Our agencies will be collaborating with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department on outreach and prevention programs.”

The funding is available via Proposition 56, a state ballot measure that was approved in 2016, entitled, “The California Healthcare Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act Of 2016.” The grant will provide program funding locally through June of 2021.

The grant amount to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is $225,207 and the City of Sonora is $198,171.

