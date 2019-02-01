Alleged Police Shooter To Appear In Court

Gustavo Perez Arriaga Enlarge

Newman, CA — The man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh will be arraigned on murder charges.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office reports that the charges are expected to be filed this morning shortly before the arraignment today of the alleged shooter Gustavo Perez Arriaga.

We reported earlier that Arriaga, 32, was captured in Kern County near Bakersfield. The Sheriff, Donny Youngblood, says, “This is probably about a driving under the influence, and for a suspect to take an officer’s life over a driving under the influence, doesn’t make any logical sense to me, or anyone else.”

Perez Arriaga was arrested Friday after the Dec. 26 shooting of Corporal Singh. He and his accomplices are now being detained by Immigration Customs and Enforcement because they are in the country illegally. While a search was underway for Perez Arriaga, Tuolumne was one of four counties placed under a “Blue Alert” indicating that he could be in the area.

