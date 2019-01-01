Quantcast
Man Arrested For Burglary In Jamestown

01/01/2019 2:00 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly broke into the detached garage of a home.

It happened recently on Fourth Avenue in Jamestown. When deputies arrived they found a garage window screen cut and a window unlocked. The Sheriff’s Office learned that 37-year-old Sean Evans had been staying in the garage for several days. He allegedly stole handcuffs, a whistle and a check from the homeowner. He was also in possession of heroin. Evans was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for burglary, drug possession and having a domestic violence warrant.

