Angels Camp Council Will Select Mayor

Angels Camp City Hall Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — At its first meeting of 2019, the Angels Camp City Council will pick a Mayor and Vice Mayor for the New Year.

Amanda Folendorf served as Mayor throughout 2018 while Linda Hermann was the Vice Mayor. Wednesday will also be the first meeting for newly elected councilman Alvin Broglio. He and Folendorf were the winners of the two open seats during last November’s primary election.

Following the selection of the Mayor and Vice Mayor, two council members will then be appointed to an Ad Hoc Museum Committee. Wednesday’s open to the public meeting starts at 6pm at the Angels Camp Fire House.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.